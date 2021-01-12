SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.28.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $3,352,059. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

