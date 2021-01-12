SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SNX stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.28.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $3,352,059. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.