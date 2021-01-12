Head-To-Head Contrast: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) vs. Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altus Midstream and Transportadora de Gas del Sur, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 2 1 0 0 1.33 Transportadora de Gas del Sur 0 1 0 0 2.00

Altus Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 30.33%. Given Altus Midstream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altus Midstream is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.97, suggesting that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -255.68% -1,952.50% 41.96% Transportadora de Gas del Sur 20.50% 17.56% 8.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million 5.93 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.28 Transportadora de Gas del Sur $819.04 million 1.00 $265.07 million $1.39 3.86

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transportadora de Gas del Sur, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altus Midstream beats Transportadora de Gas del Sur on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it served 6.2 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.

