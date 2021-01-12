Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FBSS stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.74% of Fauquier Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

