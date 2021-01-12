$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970,464 shares of company stock valued at $18,889,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Zynga by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 389,861 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zynga by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,558,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 638,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -313.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

