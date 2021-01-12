Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eltek stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Eltek has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

