China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Down 86.5% in December

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CXDC stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of China XD Plastics worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

