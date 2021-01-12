Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 343.80 ($4.49), with a volume of 17157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

Specifically, insider John Booth purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The company has a market capitalization of £49.37 million and a P/E ratio of 62.04.

About Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.