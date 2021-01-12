Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 343.80 ($4.49), with a volume of 17157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

Specifically, insider John Booth purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The company has a market capitalization of £49.37 million and a P/E ratio of 62.04.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

