DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue lowered Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. 138,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,028. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.