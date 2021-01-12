Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,083,000 after buying an additional 58,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.16 and its 200 day moving average is $282.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

