Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $73.10 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 27.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $73,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.43. 79,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

