First PREMIER Bank Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Amgen by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,366,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,592. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

