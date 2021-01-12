Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,545,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

