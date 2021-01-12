Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 4.41. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 416,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

