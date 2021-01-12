Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.91 ($3.43).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

O2D traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.39 ($2.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52-week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.35.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

