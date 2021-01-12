Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. 92,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

