Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,835 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.74 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

