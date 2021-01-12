Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Shares Gap Up to $2.03

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.29. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 544 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 3.15% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

