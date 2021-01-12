Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.48

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 28519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

