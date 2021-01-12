Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Short Interest Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TKAYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 271,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

