CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 223,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,143,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

