Peet DeFi Market Capitalization Achieves $761,945.84 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded up 49.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $761,945.84 and $820.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $19.87 or 0.00057194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061495 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,356 tokens. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

