Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 417 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 409,576 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. 152,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $76.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

