Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.33. 94,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.68. The company has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

