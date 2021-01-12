Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,439.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.54 and a beta of 2.25. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

