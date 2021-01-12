Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $684,631.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Ultra has a market cap of $35.62 million and $684,631.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,701.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $468.81 or 0.01350966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.10 or 0.00553566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00202851 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.