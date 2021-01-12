FLUX (FLUX) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, FLUX has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. FLUX has a total market capitalization of $115,991.68 and $11,574.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLUX token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061495 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 269,475 tokens. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for FLUX is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

