Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Cardinal Health by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,158. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.486 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

