Cypress Capital Group Sells 7,781 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after buying an additional 886,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after buying an additional 841,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

