Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,383. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Compass Point upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

