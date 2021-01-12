Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $2,557,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 79,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,474,000 after acquiring an additional 257,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $7,059,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.79. 16,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,143. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

