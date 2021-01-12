3,696 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,407,000 after purchasing an additional 482,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 329,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,189. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

