Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

URBN stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,383. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

