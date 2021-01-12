Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 74.9%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,477. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
About Basanite
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.