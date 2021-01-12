Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 74.9%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,477. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

About Basanite

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

