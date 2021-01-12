3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems incurred loss in the third quarter which was narrower on a year-over-year basis. Revenues benefited from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental end-market. Moreover, the top line improved on a sequential basis, reflecting rebound in customer activity following pandemic-related shutdowns globally. Recouping demand across the markets it serves is a positive. Moreover, the company’s efforts to simplify cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of selling Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nevertheless, declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix is a headwind.”

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

DDD stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 274,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,821,984. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in 3D Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.