Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Expands By 820.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, an increase of 820.4% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 86,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

