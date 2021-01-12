Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 1,306.5% in December

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 1,306.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Atico Mining stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 38,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

