Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 1,306.5% in December

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 1,306.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Atico Mining stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 38,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.