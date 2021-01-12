Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 579.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AIXXF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

