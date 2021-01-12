Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of APNHY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 2,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

