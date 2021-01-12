Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,842. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $199.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average of $175.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

