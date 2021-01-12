Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 73 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 230,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 65,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.35. 72,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.14 and a 200 day moving average of $344.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.