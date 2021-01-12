Total Investment Management Inc. Has $51.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 10.0% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $51,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,234. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $131.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.