CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $52.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $863.84. The company had a trading volume of 910,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,877,508. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $653.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.79. The stock has a market cap of $818.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,241.61, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

