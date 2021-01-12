Cypress Capital Group Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,999 shares of company stock valued at $54,868,674. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.56. The company had a trading volume of 419,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

