Cypress Capital Group Acquires 11,095 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group owned about 0.51% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $56.70. 10,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

