Cypress Capital Group Has $12.49 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group owned about 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

