Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $19.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $793.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $709.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.