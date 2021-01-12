Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,611 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

SBUX stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 125,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.