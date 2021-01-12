Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,760,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

