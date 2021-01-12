Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 2,530 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lennar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Lennar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Lennar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.