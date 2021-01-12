Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.45

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 2510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$747.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.05.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$972.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

